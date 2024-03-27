Wednesday PM headlines: New Utah laws affecting hunters and outdoor recreationists

Likely source of recent E. Coli outbreak in five states determined

A recent E. Coli outbreak that affected Utah, Colorado, Texas, New Jersey and California has been declared over, with a likely source identified.

The Food and Drug Administration announced yesterday that the outbreak, which sickened 11 people across the country, was likely caused by Raw Farm-brand raw cheddar cheese blocks and shredded cheddar cheese.

Fresno, California-based Raw Farm issued a recall last month for certain lots of its raw cheddar cheese but withdrew the voluntary recall ten days later.

The Utah Department of Health collaborated with the Food and Drug Administration and Center for Disease Control and Prevention to identify the source of the outbreak.

Health officials urge consumers who may have purchased affected products to dispose of them properly and not consume them, and to thoroughly clean surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with the cheese.

Here are the new Utah laws affecting hunters and outdoor recreationists

Several recently passed Utah bills will affect hunters and outdoor recreationists in Utah.

House Bill 222, Wildlife Hunting Amendments, which goes into effect on May 1, will require big game hunters to wear orange on the exterior of their clothing rather than a specific amount of orange clothing. It also clarifies when meat processors can use big game byproducts in dog food.

House Bill 382, Wildlife Amendments, effective July 1, in part gives the Utah Wildlife Board the authority to establish a season for recreating antler or horn gathering, as well as establishing rules regarding gathering and selling shed antlers.

Other changes include new regulations on taxidermists, changes to Utah wildlife rules around trespassing and law enforcement, and funding for wildlife management and conservation efforts.

Cary Elwes to join ‘Princess Bride’ screening in Salt Lake City

Cary Elwes, best known as the Dread Pirate Roberts from “The Princess Bride,” is coming to Salt Lake City in May to watch the beloved movie with fans.

The Capitol Theatre is hosting two screenings and moderated discussions on May 25, where Elwes will reveal favorite memories and behind-the-scenes stories.

The 7 p.m. showing is nearly sold out, but seats are still available for the 1 p.m. showing. You can find more information and purchase tickets here.