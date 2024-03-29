© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our spring member drive has ended, but it's not too late to give. You have the power to help fund the essential journalism that keeps us all informed. Help us close the gap on our spring fundraising goal! GIVE NOW

USU's Entrepreneur leadership series hosts CEO of women-based company "Motherly"

Utah Public Radio | By Hannah Castro
Published March 29, 2024 at 8:48 AM MDT
Jill Koziol speaks to students for the Entrepreneur leadership series.
Hannah Castro
Jill Koziol speaks to students for the Entrepreneur leadership series.

As a woman-centered company, "Motherly’s" mission is to help every mother thrive with expert advice, stories and more.

With over 40 million monthly online viewers, “Motherly” features on-demand education classes, videos, podcasts, articles and a highly active social media presence.

Jill Koziol, from Park City, Utah, is the co-founder and CEO of “Motherly.” She was this week's guest for the USU Entrepreneur Leadership series and focused her discussion on takeaways as CEO of a company which included: looking for drivers of change and not trends, passion and persistence are key and to fail fast and often.

Koziol in the beginning stages of starting “Motherly” was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, and with two kids under four, she said it felt easy to give up, but Koziol pushed on.

“There's always something that's going to be coming at you in those hard days and those days where you tell yourself I could be doing something else with my life, right? But the passion has to be there,” Koziol said.

The event turned into a Q&A where one student asked, “You mentioned don't chase trends, find those driving forces. How do you find those forces?”

“It really is getting into the weeds of it and trying to figure out, how can I see into the future of it. What are the items that are shifting and changing for that group that I'm trying to solve for?”, Koziol answered

Another student asked how the company "Motherly" is advocating for the LBGTQ+ community in their media.

“We're incredibly inclusive, specifically in our medical conversations. We make sure in all of our content that a third of the images that we portray on Motherly are representing underserved areas," Koziol said.

Tags
Utah News UPRwomen in businessNational Women's DayentrepreneurWomen-based companies
Hannah Castro
Hannah Castro is a junior at Utah State University studying Journalism and Public relations. Her parents were born and raised in Ecuador and migrated to the States before she was born. Hannah loves all things music and usually has a concert lined up. She enjoys being active, and recently ran her first half marathon in Salt Lake City. Hannah enjoys writing and can’t wait to further her skills at Utah Public Radio.

See stories by Hannah Castro
Related Content