USU's Entrepreneur leadership series hosts CEO of women-based company "Motherly"

As a woman-centered company, "Motherly’s" mission is to help every mother thrive with expert advice, stories and more.

With over 40 million monthly online viewers, “Motherly” features on-demand education classes, videos, podcasts, articles and a highly active social media presence.

Jill Koziol, from Park City, Utah, is the co-founder and CEO of “Motherly.” She was this week's guest for the USU Entrepreneur Leadership series and focused her discussion on takeaways as CEO of a company which included: looking for drivers of change and not trends, passion and persistence are key and to fail fast and often.

Koziol in the beginning stages of starting “Motherly” was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, and with two kids under four, she said it felt easy to give up, but Koziol pushed on.

“There's always something that's going to be coming at you in those hard days and those days where you tell yourself I could be doing something else with my life, right? But the passion has to be there,” Koziol said.

The event turned into a Q&A where one student asked, “You mentioned don't chase trends, find those driving forces. How do you find those forces?”

“It really is getting into the weeds of it and trying to figure out, how can I see into the future of it. What are the items that are shifting and changing for that group that I'm trying to solve for?”, Koziol answered

Another student asked how the company "Motherly" is advocating for the LBGTQ+ community in their media.

“We're incredibly inclusive, specifically in our medical conversations. We make sure in all of our content that a third of the images that we portray on Motherly are representing underserved areas," Koziol said.