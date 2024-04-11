© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Thursday PM headlines: NHL plan could move a team to Salt Lake City

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published April 11, 2024 at 4:06 PM MDT
A lone hockey player on the ice swinging their hockey stick.
gerhard crous
/
Unsplash
If the Arizona Coyote's plan to build an arena falls through, the team could move to Utah.

Arizona Coyotes could move to Utah next season

Utah may be closer to getting a professional hockey team than previously thought according to new reports.

They said the National Hockey League is preparing a backup plan that could relocate the Arizona Coyotes to Utah if the Coyotes’ plan to build a new arena in Phoenix goes south.

That plan would involve selling the team to Utah Jazz owners Ryan and Ashley Smith.

Utah lawmakers have paved the way for an NHL team to move to the state, passing a bill in the 2024 Legislative Session to fund a new arena.

What you can do to help baby birds if you find them on the ground

Now that spring has arrived, the Division of Wildlife Resourcessaid it's more likely you’ll find a baby bird on the ground.

Baby birds are hatching and may leave the nest before they’re able to fly or can be blown out of nests during storms.

The DWR says if you find a bird on the ground that is very small and featherless, you should put it back in its nest.

If the bird has feathers, they say to leave it alone unless it is in immediate danger. They say you shouldn’t attempt to feed the birds or take them home with you.
Anna Johnson
Anna grew up begging her mom to play music instead of public radio over the car stereo on the way to school. Now, she loves radio and the power of storytelling through sound. While she is happy to report on anything from dance concerts to laughter practice, her main focus at UPR is political reporting. She is studying Journalism and Political Science at Utah State University and wants to work in political communication after she graduates. In her free time, she spends time with her rescue dog Quigley and enjoys rock climbing.
