Friday AM Headlines: Sen. Lee has proposed a bill to extend compensation for downwinders

Sen. Lee has introduced a bill to help downwinders

On Thursday, Utah Sen. Mike Lee introduced a billto extend compensation to downwinders exposed to nuclear fallout.

The bill extends the Radiation Exposure Compensation Act by two years. The act was initially established in 1990 to give support to those who lived near nuclear weapons test sites and worked in the uranium industry.

Lee’s bill is co-sponsored by Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney and Rep. Celeste Maloy. Romney and Lee also supported a similar proposed extension in 2022.



NHL Board approves the Arizona Coyotes move to Utah

The NHL’s Board of Governors approved the relocation of the Arizona Coyotes to northern Utah.

The team is set to start in Utah next season.

The approval from the board is the final step in making the move official. This opens a new era for hockey in the Beehive State as Utah welcomes another professional sports franchise.



A has Man died after being struck by a TRAX train

On Thursday, a man was struck by a TRAX train in South Salt Lake and later died in the hospital.

The man who was hit by the train was in his mid to late 20s. The incident occurred when he was struck by a northbound Blue Line train around 8:39 p.m. at 2950 S. 200 West just after it left the Millcreek Station.

Officials say it is unknown why the man was on the tracks. No one aboard the train was injured. The death is currently being investigated.