Thursday AM headlines: Barn fire in Cache County kills 120,000 Chickens

Duchesne County Sheriff's Office looking for public help in identifying remains

The Duchesne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in identifying the remains of a woman whose skull was found 21 years ago.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies conducted a search warrant on a property in 2001 and located a human skull held on by wire on top of a fence post.

An anthropological analysis was done and it determined the remains belonged to a hispanic female between the ages of 17 and 25. Authorities estimate that the women went missing between 1981 and 2001.

There was a composite sketch done based on the skull. The sheriff’s office is asking for any information from anyone who might recognize the woman or know anything about her.

Fire destroys Oakdell Egg Farms in Lewiston

A massive fire occurred at Oakdell Egg Farms in Lewiston on Tuesday afternoon and an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

Officials say the fire started at 4 p.m. and about 60 fire fighters were called in to help get the blaze under control.

Responding units included trucks from the Cache County Fire District and Franklin Idaho. No employees or firefighters were injured. The fire was in a 20,000-square-foot barn and killed 120,000 chickens.

Utah's NHL team arrives in SLC

Wednesday morning, Utah’s NHL team arrived in Salt Lake City for the first time.

When the team got off the plane they were met by hundreds of youth hockey players from around the state who chanted and cheered, welcoming the new heroes.

A few hours later the team arrived at the Delta Center for a “Welcome the Team” party. The event gave Utah residents the changes to meet the NHL players who will play in Utah next season. The Delta Center was packed with 12,000 fans for the event.

Yesterday, players and coaches also had the chance to tour the Delta Center and the Utah Jazz practice facility, while their families took a tour of the area.

The team does not yet have a name, but owner Ryan Smith confirmed that the fans will have the chance to choose the name.