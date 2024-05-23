Thursday PM headlines: Utah has 5th highest rates of depression and anxiety, study says

How you can prevent wildfires this summer

As summer approaches, the Utah Department of Natural Resources is asking for the public’s help in preventing human-caused wildfires.

An abundance of dry grass and shrubs in many areas of Utah makes wildfires easier to spark and sometimes harder to control.

Sparks can be thrown from vehicles and trailers that aren’t maintained, so it’s important to ensure safety chains aren’t dragging, wheel bearings are well greased, and tires are properly inflated.

When target shooting, use safe ammunition and targets and use a backdrop without rocks and dry grass.

Campfires also need to be completely extinguished using the “douse, stir, check for heat, repeat” method. Currently, there are no fire restrictions in effect, but campers should always check for area restrictions before heading out.

For more tips on fire safety, visit Utah Fire Sense.

Utah has fifth-highest rates of depression and anxiety in the nation

A new study rated Utah as the state with the fifth highest rate of depression and anxiety symptoms in the nation.

The Dawn Rehab Thailand, a behavioral health treatment center, analyzed data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to see rates of depression and anxiety in each U.S. state from February to March of this year.

Utah placed fifth for both depression and anxiety, with 17.5% of its population experiencing depression symptoms and 21.7% experiencing anxiety symptoms. That’s compared to national rates of 13.7% for depression and 17% for anxiety.

According to Helen Wells, clinical director at the Dawn Rehab Thailand, publicly available data on the prevalence of depression and anxiety can help reduce the stigma of these mental illnesses and encourage individuals to seek help and support.

Scenic backway through Wasatch Mountains opens for summer

Guardsman Pass Scenic Backway, which stretches through the Wasatch Mountains, has opened for the summer season.

Crews have been working to clear remaining snow from each side of the pass for two weeks now.

The seven-mile roadway, which connects the Salt Lake Valley to the Heber Valley, was officially opened Thursday morning and will remain accessible until the fall.

Multiple gas leaks force closures in SLC

Multiple gas leaks forced closure of one of Salt Lake City’s busiest roads on Thursday.

State Street, one of the city's busiest roads, was shut down between 600 South and 800 South in both directions Thursday morning at after a six-inch gas line was struck, possibly by a back hoe that was operating in the area. Both directions at 700 South from West Temple to 200 East were also closed.

Roads reopened at about 2:10 p.m. once repairs were completed.

Just before 2 p.m., the Salt Lake City Fire Department reported a different gas leak at 1600 East and 2100 South near Sugar House Park, forcing the closure of 2100 South between 1300 East and 1800 East. It's not known how long the road will be closed.