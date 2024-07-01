Daily News: Nine northern Utah counties to begin implementing fire restrictions

This is your rundown of the daily news for Monday, July 1. In this edition:



Fire restrictions will begin in nine northern Utah counties

A red flagwarning has been issued for southwestern Utah

A new wildfire has been reported in southern Utah

Reservoirs across Utah are at normal or above-normal levels

Fire restrictions will be implemented in nine northern Utah counties beginning July 1.

Officials with the Utah Department of Natural Resources announced Sunday that "all unincorporated Private and State lands in Box Elder, Cache, Rich, Weber, Tooele, Utah, Salt Lake, Davis, & Morgan Counties" will be placed under stage one fire restrictions.

Officials added that "incorporated cities and towns are not included."

Stage one fire restrictions were specified as:

"No open fires of any kind except within established public facilities in improved campgrounds or picnic areas. -OR- In permanently constructed fire pits at private homes where running water is present.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer, or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area that is paved or free from dry vegetation.

Discharging or using any fireworks, tracer ammunition, or other pyrotechnic devices, including exploding targets.

Cutting, welding, or grinding metal in areas of dry vegetation.

Operating a motorcycle, chainsaw, ATV, or other small internal combustion engine without an approved and working spark arrestor."

For more information, visit the Utah Fire Info website.

Red flag warning issued by southwestern Utah fire officials

A red flag warning has been issued for southwestern Utah by state fire officials.

The red flag warning means weather conditions have created a dangerous fire hazard for certain areas, making the risk of wildfire very high. Officials say the warning will be active from Sunday until approximately midnight Tuesday.

The National Weather Service forecasts wind gusts up to 35 mph and minimum humidity levels "below 10%" — weather indicators that solidified the hazard.

The affected area spans from southern Utah County to the Nevada and Arizona borders. From the western border, the danger zone spans to approximately the area of Capitol Reef National Park.

At the time of the warning, fire crews had been battling a fire, known as the Little Twist fire near Fishlake National Forest, in Beaver County, for over two weeks. The Little Twist fire has burned 2,600 acres along steep, rugged terrain and is located on the border of the area affected by the warning.

Officials advised some areas near the fire are closed to assist the 254 firefighters fighting the blaze. In addition, smoke will continue to be visible from the area for several weeks, including from I-15, I-70, U.S. 89 and U.S. 20.

New wildfire reported in southern Utah

Utah Fire Info reported the start of a new wildfire Sunday in southern Utah.

The Central Fire is buring 10 to 15 acres in the town of Central, in Washington County. Agencies from across the county have responded to the scene with support from the air. Utah Fire Info also reported structures were threatened by the fire.

For a time Sunday, residents in the area were under an evacuation notice. However, the Washington County Sheriff's Office lifted the notice just after 7 p.m.

"Fire crews will still be in the area working and we ask everyone please be patient with them and give them room to work," the Washington County Sheriff's Office said.

One home was impacted by the fire. The American Red Cross of Utah reached out to the residents to offer assistance.

Earlier Sunday, the Red Cross had set up an evacuation center in Veyo, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 176 E. Center Street. The Red Cross was providing water and snacks. It also had supplies to handle overnight stays, if needed.

On Sunday evening, Utah Fire Info said the fire was started on private land. Crews have stopped the forward progress of the fire, but are experiencing high winds. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Reservoirs across Utah are at normal or above-normal levels

The Utah Division of Water Resources reports that reservoirs statewide are 92% full — roughly 20% higher than average, and 17% above the same time a year ago. The state also reports that 88% of streams are flowing at either normal or above-normal levels.

The Natural Resources Conservation Service’s June Water Supply Report indicates statewide storage is at its highest level in at least 15 years.

Watersheds across the state are at or near reservoir storage capacity, including at the northern end of the state. As of June 27, Willard Bay in Box Elder County was 99% full, while Bear Lake and Newton Reservoir were both 83% full. Hyrum and Porcupine reservoirs in Cache County were at 91% and 89% of capacity.

In northern Utah, while much of the water is siphoned off for agricultural use before it reaches Great Salt Lake, the lake has still experienced a noteworthy net increase. The water division reports that the lake level has risen 6.5 feet since falling to a historic low in late 2022, citing efforts by state legislature as well as an executive order from the governor’s office to raise the berm separating the northern and southern portions of the lake, which has resulted in more water being directed into its southern end.