Daily news: 19,000 boats inspected for invasive mussels over holiday weekend

Almost 19,000 boats inspected for invasive mussels over Fourth of July weekend

Over the Fourth of July weekend, officials inspected almost 19,000 boats to help prevent invasive quagga mussels from entering Utah’s lakes and reservoirs.

Officials across multiple state and federal agencies inspected 18,831 boats and performed 364 decontaminations across the state from Thursday to Sunday.

During that time, 161 citations and warnings were issued, with common violations including failing to stop at inspection stations, not removing drain plugs while transporting their boats, and not taking the mandatory mussel-aware course.

Currently, Lake Powell is the only lake in Utah contaminated with quagga mussels, which can rapidly reproduce when introduced to new waters, taking food from native fish and clogging or damaging water pipes.

SLC expected to officially win 2034 Winter Olympic Games bid on Pioneer Day

Salt Lake City is expected to get the official seal of approval to host the 2034 Winter Olympic Games on Pioneer Day, and the city plans to celebrate.

The city has been bidding to host the games again since last year, with the International Olympic Committee favoring them throughout most of the process.

The committee’s expected seal of approval will be announced on Wednesday, July 24, with the Salt Lake City Utah Committee for the Games giving a presentation and then taking questions from the International Olympic Committee Executive Board, who will then make their final vote on awarding Utah the 2034 Olympic Games.

A live watch-along of the event will take place on the steps of the Salt Lake City and County building at 3 a.m. to celebrate. Other similar celebrations are expected across the state, including at the Utah Olympic Park in Park City.

Spencer Cox appoints new senior advisor of education

Gov. Spencer Cox appointed Doctor Rich Nye as his senior advisor of education on Monday, according to a press release.

Nye has been the superintendent of Granite School District since 2021, and previously served as superintendent of Ogden School District and deputy superintendent of student achievement at the Utah State Board of Education.

He will join the Cox administration on July 29, replacing Brittney Cummins, who served from January 2021 to March 2024.

The appointment comes a week after Gov. Cox named a new senior advisor of long-range planning.