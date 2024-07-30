Daily news: As accidents increase, Utah roads set pace for new deadly records

Utah roads on track to set new deadly summer records

7:43 a.m.

Eleven people died over the weekend on Utah roads, including 20-year-old Lindsay VanOrman, killed in a hit-and-run Saturday in Millcreek.

A deadly weekend on Utah roads is now putting the summer on pace to be deadlier than last year.

When asked what's behind the increase in crashes, Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) said two-thirds of the accidents are crashes only involving one car.

Utah has had 63 deadly crashes, with 69 people killed since Memorial Day. Compare that to this same time last year, and we're up 10 more deadly crashes than 2023 and six more deaths.

UHP Lt. Cameron Roden says distracted driving, fatigue, and people going too fast could be contributing to the increase in accidents.

Another possible reason behind our rise in deadly crashes over the last two weekends, he says, is the number of people drinking and driving. Roden says some of the recent crashes involved drivers partying for Pioneer Day.

UDOT installs new road safety equipment system in Sardine Canyon

7:43 a.m.

The Utah Department of Transportation installed a new system in a heavily traveled northern Utah canyon to warn drivers heading in or out of Sardine Canyon of large vehicles and commercial equipment entering the highway.

The Rural Intersection Conflict Warning System was installed on US-89/91 through Sardine Canyon, near Mt. Pisgah Road.

The system is designed to help reduce cross-street crashes by adding vehicle detection, alert equipment, flashing beacons, and enhanced area illumination.

The system gives drivers additional warning of other vehicles approaching a non-signalized intersection.

According to UDOT, in recent years, traffic has increased at the intersection of US-89/91 and Mt. Pisgah Road because of expanding operations at the Pisgah Stone Products mine east of the highway.

Large equipment and heavy trucks frequently turn in and out of the intersection.