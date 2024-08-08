Daily news: Utah executes its first person in 14 years

This is your daily news rundown for Thursday, August 8. In this edition:



Utah carries out first execution in the state in 14 years

The state of Utah executed Taberon Dave Honie by lethal injection just after midnight Thursday, 25 years after he was convicted of brutally killing his ex-girlfriend's mother in front of her three granddaughters.

The announcement was made at 12:30 a.m.

Honie, who has been on death row since 1999, was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend's mother, 49-year-old Claudia Marie Benn, in front of her three granddaughters on July 9, 1998, in Cedar City.

It was the first execution at the new Utah State Correctional Facility, which officially opened in July 2022, and the first in the state in 14 years.

Utah local and former BYU student-athlete brings home a silver medal

Former BYU student-athlete Kenneth Rooks won a silver medal in his Olympics debut Wednesday in the men's 3000M steeplechase event.

Rooks crushed his personal best time, crossing the line at 8:06.41.

Last year, Rooks made headlines for a different reason after falling during the same event at the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. He didn't quit, running through the pack and sprinting to win the race and a national title.

Smithfield native to make Paris Olympic debut Friday

Conner Mantz of Smithfield will make his Olympic debut Friday night in Paris. The men’s marathon is scheduled to begin at midnight local time and will be aired on the USA network. It will also be streamed on Peacock. Mantz was the top qualifier for the U.S. back in early February.

Several local groups are planning to come together and cheer on the former Sky View High School star and BYU All-American.

The 27-year-old was raised in Smithfield and is now a professional runner for Nike based in Provo. However, before heading to France he was living and training mainly in Park City.

Utah State University hall of fame athlete to compete in olympics today and Friday

A former Utah State University Aggie takes the world stage today and Friday. Chari Hawkins competes in the women’s heptathlon at the Paris Olympic Games in her first Olympic appearance.

The Idaho native is entering the games ranked 10th in the field by World Athletics, moving up from 12th entering the U.S. Olympic Team Trials this summer.

During her time at USU, Hawkins became the most decorated female athlete in school history. She is honored on a plaque in the school’s hall of fame, displaying her five-time all-American.

Google Fiber connects first Cache Valley customers

Google Fiber and Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Aug. 7 to celebrate connecting the first Google Fiber customers in Logan.

After several months installing the fiber grid, the first customers, in the Logan Park area, were connected last week.

Crews continue to install fiber throughout Logan and will soon be working in North Logan and Hyde Park.