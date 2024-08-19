© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

This Friday is your chance to see bats up close

Utah Public Radio | By Caroline Long
Published August 19, 2024 at 9:05 AM MDT
a person with a headlamp, wearing a mask and gloves, holds an instrument with a bag attached to it above a wooden table.
1 of 3  — bat weigh.jpg
Wildlife biologist Josh Fife weighs a bat in a cloth bag.
a person with a headlamp wearing a mask and purple gloves holds a small brown bat
2 of 3  — bat handle.jpg
The bat is measured and examined. This bat is determined to be a Little Brown Bat (Myotis lucifugus).
a flow chart with text and pictures of different bat species
3 of 3  — bat ID key.jpg
This key helps biologists determine what species of bat they have captured.

Unique wildlife viewing events hosted by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources offer the public a chance to see bats up close. One bat survey event occurred in Alta last Friday, and another will be held this Friday at Mammoth Cave in Southern Utah.

Shawn Pladas, wildlife conservation biologist for the central region with the Division of Wildlife, explained the biologists’ setup at Alta.

“We record the site, the location, take date, time, get temperature ... and then all of those environmental variables can kind of impact how and when we see bats on the landscape,” Pladas said.

Biologists use large, fine nets called mist nets to capture bats. The nets are opened around sunset, to catch bats as they begin to emerge on the landscape.

“And then as we get bats coming into the net, we have people who delicately go in to extract and take out the bats," Pladas said. "We bring them back to a processing station, and then that’s when we go through measurements, age, sex, reproductive status — taking all that data."

Shortly after sunset, Josh Fife, the division's wildlife conservation biologist for the southeastern region, begins processing a bat.

“So there he is — just a little guy,” Fife said. “So I have a suspicion that it's a little brown bat."

"One of the things that I'm looking at, combined with all this data, is we'll look at the color of it’s hair on the back," Fife said. "So you guys see how glossy it is. It's that like, nice chocolatey brown, really shiny — that’s kind of looking like a little brown bat.”

Pladas said he loves doing outreach because it helps people understand and appreciate bats.

“As soon as you see a bat up close, and you learn more about them — I've seen people completely change their outlook on bats," Pladas said. "From a place of misconception and fear to a place of respect and excitement towards seeing bats when they’re out and about.”
Tags
Utah News UPRbatsUtah Division of Wildlife ResourcesWildlife
Caroline Long
Caroline Long is a science reporter at UPR. She is curious about the natural world and passionate about communicating her findings with others. As a PhD student in Biology at Utah State University, she spends most of her time in the lab or at the coyote facility, studying social behavior. In her free time, she enjoys making art, listening to music, and hiking.
See stories by Caroline Long
Related Content