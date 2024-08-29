Hundreds of volunteers are constructing a 9/11 multi-media exhibit in Logan

To commemorate the anniversary of September 11, the Major Brent Taylor Foundation is organizing Cache Valley Remembers, a 9/11 project bringing people together, of all ages and backgrounds, to make an immersive museum exhibit about 9/11 that will be on display in Logan for four days starting on September 11.

The 9/11 Project started on the 20th anniversary of 9/11 two years ago in Weber County. This year it will take place at the Hansen Family Sports Complex in North Logan.

At a kick-off luncheon for Cache Valley Remembers Jeannie Taylor, Executive director of the Major Brent Taylor Foundation, said the main inspiration for the project came from the Declaration of Independence.

“Those beautiful words, we do pledge to each other just remind me of what we need to do as citizens of this state, this valley, this country. That we just have to be better at how we treat each other,” Taylor said.

And Taylor said she’s found the best way to do just that.

“Particularly if they might look differently or worship differently or believe differently politically or what not, one of the best ways is by serving with them.”

There are plenty of opportunities to serve together at Cache Valley Remembers. Taylor said it takes 500 volunteers to set up and take down the museum exhibit. There will also be a community resource fair, food trucks, live music, and guest speakers.

“So we are bringing people together we are celebrating patriotism, we are celebrating bravery, firefighters, police officers, medical professionals, EMT’s, school teachers, everyone that really helps make this country what it is and what we hope it can become that’s what we want to celebrate.”

About 20,000 people are expected to attend the event, including more than 7,000 children as part of school field-trip.

“That’s the entire 5th grade, 8th grade, and 11th grade for Cache and Logan school districts. Huge kudos to those school districts for making that happen,” said Taylor.

So far about 200 volunteers have signed up to help.

“Anyone is welcome to contact us and schedule a field trip, home school group trip, bring your family, your friends, you can find everything at cachevalleyremembers.com," said Taylor.

