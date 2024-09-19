Daily news: Train-car collision leads to death, Legislature considers affordable housing

One person dies after a train-car collision in Cache County

One person was killed when a vehicle and train collided Wednesday afternoon.

Union Pacific spokeswoman Meg Siffring said a Union Pacific train heading north collided with a vehicle in Cornish in Cache County, around 1 p.m. Wednesday. The crossing does not have any lights or cross arms, but it does have a stop sign.

Cache County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Doyle Peck said a 40-year-old man sustained fatal injuries when his vehicle was hit by a train. Peck said the train pushed the vehicle about half a mile down the tracks. The driver of a local heating and air conditioning van died as a result.

The sheriff's office statement says two other westbound vehicles successfully crossed in front of the train and got through the intersection located at 14300 North, just east of 4800 West. The vehicle that was hit was the third one to cross.

Utah legislative committee discusses accessory dwelling units to address housing crisis

The Utah Legislature's Economic Development and Workforce Services Interim Committee met Wednesday to discuss Utah’s housing crisis.

Several municipal officials told committee members the demand for permits to build accessory dwelling units to meet affordable housing demands is on the rise. Often referred to as mother-in-law apartments, accessory dwelling units can be basement, garage, or detached units that homeowners rent out. St. George City’s Government Affairs Director Shawn Guzman told the committee the city had only one application for an accessory dwelling unit in 2019.

That changed in 2020, when 47 applications were filed. That number grew to 94 applications each in 2022 and 2023, with 49 applications filed to date so far this year

The presentations were made in response to a specific policy proposal, but could help shape future legislation as lawmakers continue to wrestle with the issue of affordable housing.