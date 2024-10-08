Daily news: Utah Hockey Club to open season with face off against Chicago Blackhawks

Utah Hockey Club to open inaugural season

Utah’s Hockey Club open their inaugural season against the Chicago Blackhawks at Delta Center tonight.

Beginning at 2 p.m. today, Utah will hold a full-day Game Celebration at Delta Center, which is being renovated for hockey over the next three years.

Players are scheduled to walk in on a Mountain Blue carpet and be welcomed by youth hockey players at 5 p.m.

At 5:30 p.m. there will be a concert featuring country artist Shaboozey, and at 6:30 p.m. there will be a flyover of four F-35A jets based at Hill Air Force Base in Utah. Fans without tickets to the game can stay for a watch party.

Various Utah waterbodies affected by toxic algal blooms

The Utah Division of Water Quality is monitoring Utah’s waterbodies for toxic algal blooms.

As of Sep 27, 24 waterbodies in Utah were under a warning or danger advisory, meaning the water has an overly elevated level of algal bloom toxins.

Mantua Reservoir, between Brigham City and Logan, has the worst water quality in the state and has been posted as dangerous.

Northern Utah waterways with warning advisories include Pineview Reservoir and Utah Lake. Otter Creek Reservoir, Panguitch Lake, and Baker Reservoir in Southern Utah all have warnings against eating fish caught in those waterways. Swimming is also discouraged.

Exposure to toxic algae can cause headaches, fever, and gastrointestinal issues like diarrhea and vomiting.

With the start of waterfowl hunting season this past weekend, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources experts are reminding hunters and recreationists to watch out for those harmful algal blooms.

Division spokesperson Faith Jolley says algal bloom toxins can be fatal to pets.

The Division of Air Quality has a map outlining current waterway conditions.