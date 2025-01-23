Daily news: Another ski worker strike could be coming, this time to Colorado

This is your daily news rundown for Thursday, Jan. 23. In this edition:



Another ski worker strike could be coming, this time to Colorado

Here's where you can see bald eagles in Utah this winter

Utah firefighters are preparing to come home after two weeks fighting LA wildfires

After a nearly two-week strike from ski patrollers at Park City Mountain Resort, workers at Vail Resorts in Colorado have voted to authorize their own strike.

Contract negotiations between Vail Resorts and the Crested Butte Lift Maintenance Union have been underway for a year.

According to the union, they submitted a wage proposal nine months ago and only received a formal response this month — a proposal they claim isn’t enough to combat the rising cost of living.

Officials for Crested Butte Mountain Resort told FOX 13 News that this is their first negotiation with the union and they’re building contracts from scratch, which takes more time. They added that they will continue to negotiate in good faith and are prepared to remain open if a worker strike does happen.

The union said it doesn’t want to go on strike, but would if it meant getting what they felt was a fair contract.

Where to find bald eagles in Utah this winter

Those interested in catching a glimpse of bald eagles in Utah may have their best chance in February, when hundreds of the birds are typically in the state.

According to the Division of Natural Resources, bald eagles flock to Utah in the winter to escape colder conditions further north.

Some common sites to see the national bird include Willard Bay Reservoir in eastern Box Elder County, near Fountain Green State Fish Hatchery in Sanpete County, and at Rush Lake Ranch north of Cedar City.

When birdwatching, the division says to not trespass on private property and, if driving, to pull completely off the road before viewing the birds rather than stopping in the middle of the road. Binoculars and spotting scopes are also recommended for easier viewing.

Utah firefighters prepare to head home after fighting LA wildfires

A team of 64 Utah firefighters is preparing to return home after two weeks battling devastating wildfires in Los Angeles County.

Units from 17 Utah agencies worked with local firefighters to protect structures, secure control lines, and clear out lingering smoke.

They began their final 24-hour shift Thursday morning, spent assisting community members in need and extinguishing remaining hot spots, then will demobilize on Saturday to return home the next day.