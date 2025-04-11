USU plans college merger to accommodate deep budget cuts

A letter sent out Thursday by Utah State University’s Interim President Alan Smith announced a major academic restructuring proposal aimed at meeting a state-mandated $12.5 million budget reduction.

In the letter sent to faculty and staff on Thursday, April 10, Smith outlined the next steps in the university’s proposal for their “Strategic Reinvestment Plan,” required under Utah House Bill 265. The university is also working to address a separate $4.8 million budget cut through a “Voluntary Separation Incentive Program” — a one-time offer for employees to voluntarily step back from USU.

Smith said the proposal aims to “phase out less productive or declining programs, while actively pursuing areas of growth and future potential.”

Two major college mergers are at the heart of the proposal. The first will combine the Caine College of the Arts, the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, and the College of Science to form a new, unified college under Dean Joe Ward. The second merger will combine the College of Natural Resources with the College of Agriculture and Applied Sciences. The leader of this new college is still to be determined.

Smith acknowledged the uncertainty these changes bring — especially concerning potential staff impacts — but emphasized the goal is to strengthen academic programs and meet the state’s evolving needs.

Updates and decisions are expected to continue throughout the month.