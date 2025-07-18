© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our classical and Spanish-language HD channels are currently down and undergoing repair. They are still available to stream online.

Federal funding for public media is gone. Here's what that means for UPR

Utah Public Radio | By Tom Williams,
Kerry Bringhurst
Published July 18, 2025 at 9:03 AM MDT
An "on air" sign is lit up in a radio studio.

Congress voted early this morning to approve the president’s rescission request, stripping away $1.1 billion in already-approved federal funding that Utah Public Radio and hundreds of public radio and TV stations across the country were depending on to continue to serve our community.

The bill is now headed to the president’s desk and will be signed into law imminently. When that happens, this funding will disappear on Oct. 1.

Because of this action, UPR will not receive the $200,000/year we would have received from the federal government in 2026 and 2027, which amounts to 15% of UPR’s annual budget.

This moment cannot be the end of the fight for public media. It’s the beginning of an inflection point. Public media’s essential service must survive and thrive. We must continue serving the public interest – your interest. We’re depending on people like you.

Starting a new monthly gift, increasing your current monthly gift, or making an extra contribution are all helpful ways to sustain UPR right now. We will need your ongoing support to survive and thrive.

The future of public media now hinges on the unwavering support of our listeners. Your contribution right now is vital — you are the bedrock that will ensure we can continue. Every request for support we make, every dollar we bring in, and every supporter we mobilize will determine what comes next for the essential news, stories, and connections our communities rely on.

Congress and the Trump Administration have now moved to strip away critical funding that stations like Utah Public Radio rely on to stay on the air, provide fact-based news, and serve every corner of our community, especially in rural and underserved areas.

Because this work matters, we are determined to keep broadcasting, no matter the challenges ahead. We will navigate this difficult path, but only with your support.

This is an all-hands-on-deck moment. Because you care about community-focused, independent public media — if Utah Public Radio has ever informed you, moved you, or helped you feel connected — this is your moment to act.

If you've already given an emergency donation in recent weeks, thank you for standing up for Utah Public Radio. You can make an even greater impact by sharing online why public media matters to you or passing this message on to your friends and family.

Thank you for standing with us today.

Sincerely,

Kerry Bringhurst & Tom Williams
Station Management, Utah Public Radio
Tags
Station Updates UPR
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
Kerry Bringhurst
At 14-years-old, Kerry began working as a reporter for KVEL “The Hot One” in Vernal, Utah. Her radio news interests led her to Logan where she became news director for KBLQ while attending Utah State University. She graduated USU with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and spent the next few years working for Utah Public Radio. Leaving UPR in 1993 she spent the next 14 years as the full time mother of four boys before returning in 2007. Kerry and her husband Boyd reside in Nibley.
See stories by Kerry Bringhurst
Related Content