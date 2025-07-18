Federal funding for public media is gone. Here's what that means for UPR

Congress voted early this morning to approve the president’s rescission request, stripping away $1.1 billion in already-approved federal funding that Utah Public Radio and hundreds of public radio and TV stations across the country were depending on to continue to serve our community.

The bill is now headed to the president’s desk and will be signed into law imminently. When that happens, this funding will disappear on Oct. 1.

Because of this action, UPR will not receive the $200,000/year we would have received from the federal government in 2026 and 2027, which amounts to 15% of UPR’s annual budget.

This moment cannot be the end of the fight for public media. It’s the beginning of an inflection point. Public media’s essential service must survive and thrive. We must continue serving the public interest – your interest. We’re depending on people like you.

Starting a new monthly gift, increasing your current monthly gift, or making an extra contribution are all helpful ways to sustain UPR right now. We will need your ongoing support to survive and thrive.

The future of public media now hinges on the unwavering support of our listeners. Your contribution right now is vital — you are the bedrock that will ensure we can continue. Every request for support we make, every dollar we bring in, and every supporter we mobilize will determine what comes next for the essential news, stories, and connections our communities rely on.

Congress and the Trump Administration have now moved to strip away critical funding that stations like Utah Public Radio rely on to stay on the air, provide fact-based news, and serve every corner of our community, especially in rural and underserved areas.

Because this work matters, we are determined to keep broadcasting, no matter the challenges ahead. We will navigate this difficult path, but only with your support.

This is an all-hands-on-deck moment. Because you care about community-focused, independent public media — if Utah Public Radio has ever informed you, moved you, or helped you feel connected — this is your moment to act.

If you've already given an emergency donation in recent weeks, thank you for standing up for Utah Public Radio. You can make an even greater impact by sharing online why public media matters to you or passing this message on to your friends and family.

Thank you for standing with us today.

Sincerely,

Kerry Bringhurst & Tom Williams

Station Management, Utah Public Radio

