Months after Old Main evacuation, USU updates its emergency response system

Several months after a confusing evacuation alert ahead of a Turning Point USA visit, Utah State University is updating how it sends emergency notifications.

USU’s Aggie Alert system now categorizes instructions into four classifications: evacuate, secure, lockdown, and shelter-in-place.

Alongside these changes to statewide emergency notifications, USU plans to implement more exercises and drills throughout all the university’s campuses.

Scott Davis, USU’s emergency management coordinator, said the university’s main concern while making these changes was functionality.

“We wanted to make sure first and foremost that they were functional and that they would work and be robust enough in different emergency situations, that the community would be able to get the most accurate information as quickly as possible,” Davis said.

The university also updated its training procedures, including a new online course on Aggie Alerts and Protective Actions.

Davis explained the changes were inspired by other universities, such as Utah Valley University, which updated its policy after right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed on its campus.

“I really liked what other universities were doing with these protective actions, trying to be very clear in their communication about disaster response, to give our community the best chance at responding to a disaster efficiently,” Davis said.

These updates followed an evacuation of the university’s first building, Old Main, in September. After a “suspicious device” was found near the building, university officials and law enforcement called for all students to vacate the building while a bomb squad detonated what was later revealed to be an animal tracking collar.

The evacuation lasted only an hour before students were informed of the situation and sent back to class.

In the event of an emergency, Davis suggests students, faculty, and staff refer to USU’s emergency management website and to utilize USU Counseling and Prevention Services and the university’s care team.

“Aggie Alerts will be the primary source of information for our USU community," Davis said. "We’re really excited that Aggie Alerts are continuing to grow and become the most efficient way for us to communicate with our USU community.”