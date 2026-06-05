Iron County has approved a new data center near Cedar City

Iron County officials approved a data center project near Cedar City on Thursday night.

The project, led by Utah-based Pronghorn Development LLC, would cover 640 acres.

While that’s much smaller than Box Elder’s Stratos data center, now downsized to 20,000 acres, it’s still not exactly small — each of the project’s five buildings would be four times the size of the Utah State Capitol.

After months of debate, public hearings, and impact studies, the Iron County Planning Commission unanimously approved the data center’s conditional permit. Construction is planned for an eight to 10 year timeline.

The commission has made a 480-page report on the project and its possible impacts, available online.

The approval comes a week after Iron County commissioners voted to pause any new data center applications for the next six months.