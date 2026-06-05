© 2026 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Iron County has approved a new data center near Cedar City

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published June 5, 2026 at 6:16 PM MDT
A map representation of the data center's location. The site is northwest of Granite Mountain West Solar and west of American Pacific, out away from other development.
Iron County Commission
A representation of the proposed data center's location. The Iron County Planning Commission unanimously voted to greenlight the project, just a week after pausing new data center applications.

Iron County officials approved a data center project near Cedar City on Thursday night.

The project, led by Utah-based Pronghorn Development LLC, would cover 640 acres.

While that’s much smaller than Box Elder’s Stratos data center, now downsized to 20,000 acres, it’s still not exactly small — each of the project’s five buildings would be four times the size of the Utah State Capitol.

After months of debate, public hearings, and impact studies, the Iron County Planning Commission unanimously approved the data center’s conditional permit. Construction is planned for an eight to 10 year timeline.

The commission has made a 480-page report on the project and its possible impacts, available online.

The approval comes a week after Iron County commissioners voted to pause any new data center applications for the next six months.
Tags
Utah News UPRData CentersIron County
Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter and weekend announcer at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading, or wishing they could be outside more.
See stories by Duck Thurgood