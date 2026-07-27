Northern Utahns set up early for Pioneer Day parade

Many people arrived about an hour before Logan City's parade began on Pioneer Day. With chairs and blankets, they lined up along the roughly 1.5-mile route in downtown Logan.

Quite a few of these people brought their set up the day before. They wanted to get a good view of the various floats from businesses and schools around Logan.

“They will come out and put out chairs or shades or blankets to reserve their spot along the route, and it's touchy because you might be in people's yards, so you have to work out deals with people for their yards. It's a whole thing," said Keleigh Robison, a resident from Cache Valley.

She said this is her first time at the parade. The tent she sat under is located on the opposite side of the sidewalk. So she’s further from the street and behind another group.

Robison said although she arrived about an hour early, the people around her showed up even earlier, around a half hour before she did.

“Well, I think that people feel like they want to get their own space, and if you show up as early as possible, sometimes even the day before, you get your spot,” said Brice Roholt.

He said his family did not stake out their seats the night before. His wife Kaylee Roholt sat with him.

“Our game plan was to come at nine, get our seats, go to Great Harvest, get the best bread, and then come back for the parade,” said Kaylee Roholt.

Some other cities, like Provo, don’t allow people to reserve their sitting areas more than 24 hours in advance. Logan however, does not have a formal written ordinance about it.

Abby Mullen, from the Cache Valley area, is also here with her niece and nephew. She said in the past they did stake out and save an area, but didn’t this year.

“I think people just want to make sure they find a spot in the shade or find a spot where they can let their kids be in front so they can see. But it's kind of cool to see all the community coming out together," said Mullen.

She said it’s great that people can save spots ahead of time without worrying about someone stealing their stuff.