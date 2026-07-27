Daily news: There’s a national blood crisis. Here’s how you can help

This is your daily news rundown for Monday, July 27. In this edition:



There’s a national blood crisis. Here’s how you can help

The American Red Cross declared a national blood crisis for the second time in its history.

The organization reported on Monday that they’ve hit a four-year summer low. In June, their supply dropped by nearly 25%.

Type O positive blood is especially in short supply. The American Red Cross has less than a one-day supply, forcing them to start limiting distribution to hospitals.

The organization supplies close to half of the nation’s blood, including at over 40 hospitals across Utah.

There are multiple blood donation centers in the state. Many communities also have local blood drives.

Anyone who gives from July 13 to 31 will get a Fandango Movie Ticket by email.

One of the SLC airport off-ramps is closing for a month

One of the main off-ramps to the Salt Lake City International Airport is temporarily closing starting Tuesday at 8 p.m.

Northbound I-215 to westbound I-80 will be closed for about a month for road work. The same road going eastbound will also be closed during that time.

Those two I-80 ramps should reopen shortly before Labor Day. In the meantime, Bangerter Highway, I-15, and State Route 201 can be used as alternate routes.

Northbound I-215 to Redwood Road is also closing Tuesday, but will stay closed through October 2.

The closures are all part of the I-215 West Improved project, which is expected to finish in late summer next year.

Junction’s water supply tested positive for E. coli after recent flooding

Junction’s water supply in Piute County tested positive for E. coli.

A boil water order was already in effect because of significant flooding in the area.

Now, the town has to get two consecutive negative test results before that order can be lifted. Water tests will be taken every 24 hours.

Until then, the water in Junction is not safe for consumption. Residents should boil water before drinking, brushing teeth, or cooking.