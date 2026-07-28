New locally owned drink shop opens in Logan, bringing Cache Valley charm

A new locally owned drink shop has opened on Logan's north end near the city's new Target development, offering specialty sodas, coffee, and a full food menu.

Bubble Brew held a soft opening July 24 and plans to hold a grand opening in the coming months.

Co-owner Dan Hanson said the business was created to offer more than the traditional soda shop experience.

"Looking at a lot of the other soda companies in the state, a lot of them just do your drinks and then they have one or two other items," Hanson said. "We wanted to do a different business model where you can get your drinks, but you can also get breakfast, lunch, treats, and have an expansive menu."

In addition to specialty sodas and coffee, the menu includes breakfast sandwiches, avocado toast, baked goods, and other food items. Hanson said many of the drinks are named after Utah State traditions and Cache Valley landmarks to give the menu a local identity.

Hanson said he chose the location because of the continued commercial and residential growth on Logan's north end, including new apartments, retailers, and restaurants planned for the area.

Employee Brooklyn Thompson, a Utah State University sophomore, said the shop is designed to appeal to students as well as families.

"I think it's a super fun area," Thompson said. "You could hang out. There's so much seating. You could come study, come get a drink. We also are going to have ice cream, treats, snacks like that. I think it'll be a really fun place, super close to campus."

Hanson said the business is using the soft opening to allow employees to gain experience before the grand opening. He said he hopes Bubble Brew will become a gathering place for the community and eventually expand to additional locations.