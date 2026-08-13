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Daily news: West Nile virus is much more present than usual in Utah this year

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published August 13, 2026 at 5:16 PM MDT
The UPR daily news logo. It has the upr logo, phrase "Daily News," and a green microphone all within a speech bubble against a blue background.

This is your daily news rundown for Thursday, Aug. 13. In this edition:

An Ogden hotel was temporarily evacuated because of a hazardous materials leak

An Ogden hotel was evacuated on Wednesday night because of a hazardous materials leak.

The incident happened at the Hampton Inn at 2401 Washington Boulevard. The Ogden Fire Department said they found an AC unit line leaking onto the floor.

The Weber-Morgan Health Department evacuated the hotel as a precaution. Two people complained of symptoms, with one treated at the scene and the other hospitalized.

The leak has now been cleaned up and the hotel reopened.

West Nile virus is much more present than usual in Utah this year

Salt Lake City is facing a significantly higher risk of West Nile virus than normal.

The city’s mosquito abatement district said that 35% of their samples tested positive for the virus this week. That’s seven times higher than it would usually be around this time of year.

Throughout the state, there have also been seven times more positive samples collected this year, with plenty more mosquito season to go.

Most people who get West Nile virus won’t have symptoms, and those who do generally get symptoms like fever, headaches, and joint pain. In rare cases, it can cause serious brain and spinal cord inflammation.

To protect against West Nile virus, use an EPA-registered mosquito repellent, wear long sleeves and pants after dusk, and drain standing water in yards.
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Utah News UPROgdenWest Nile VirusMosquito Abatement
Duck Thurgood
All my life, I have loved writing and sharing stories. Since I joined UPR in 2022, those stories have had a lot more fact-checking and a lot fewer magical animals, but they've brought me just as much joy. I've also found a secret love for announcing on-air, which my family would probably tell you is no surprise considering how many hours they've listened to me ramble.
See stories by Duck Thurgood