Daily news: West Nile virus is much more present than usual in Utah this year

This is your daily news rundown for Thursday, Aug. 13. In this edition:



An Ogden hotel was evacuated because an AC unit line was leaking

West Nile virus is significantly more present than usual in Utah this year

An Ogden hotel was temporarily evacuated because of a hazardous materials leak

An Ogden hotel was evacuated on Wednesday night because of a hazardous materials leak.

The incident happened at the Hampton Inn at 2401 Washington Boulevard. The Ogden Fire Department said they found an AC unit line leaking onto the floor.

The Weber-Morgan Health Department evacuated the hotel as a precaution. Two people complained of symptoms, with one treated at the scene and the other hospitalized.

The leak has now been cleaned up and the hotel reopened.

West Nile virus is much more present than usual in Utah this year

Salt Lake City is facing a significantly higher risk of West Nile virus than normal.

The city’s mosquito abatement district said that 35% of their samples tested positive for the virus this week. That’s seven times higher than it would usually be around this time of year.

Throughout the state, there have also been seven times more positive samples collected this year, with plenty more mosquito season to go.

Most people who get West Nile virus won’t have symptoms, and those who do generally get symptoms like fever, headaches, and joint pain. In rare cases, it can cause serious brain and spinal cord inflammation.

To protect against West Nile virus, use an EPA-registered mosquito repellent, wear long sleeves and pants after dusk, and drain standing water in yards.