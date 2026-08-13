Tooele County residents worry proposed changes could bring a data center to the area

Tooele County residents spoke out on Wednesday against a project area and ordinance that could allow for a data center in the area.

The ordinance would establish review procedures and land use standards for data center facilities.

Opponents worry that would end up making it easier for developers to create data centers. Some residents said they want a two-year ban on developments instead.

The county is also considering a plat application, which lets a landowner or developer create a final map of what will be on their land.

These specific plats will be used for a truck stop and fast-food outlet off I-80 exit 88, to the east side of Burmester Road and off of Sun Stone Drive. However, they’re also part of a larger Utah Inland Port Authority project that includes a data center.

At a public hearing on Wednesday, residents voiced concerns about a data center's impacts to the environment, water resources, and traffic. They also questioned why it would be built in a lower-income community.

The planning commission ultimately tabled the plat application until they could get a third-party study. They also tabled the ordinance to include public comment in their report.