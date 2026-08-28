Daily news: Crews started repairing the extensive flood damage in Beaver Canyon

This is your daily news rundown for Friday, Aug. 28. In this edition:



Here are the latest nominees for the Utah Supreme Court

Gov. Spencer Cox announced his nominees for two open seats on the Utah Supreme Court.

Longtime judge Matthew Bell has worked for the Fifth Judicial District and the District of Utah.

Michael Menssen is an attorney working at Mayer Brown LLP in Salt Lake City.

If confirmed by the Senate, they will replace Justice Diana Hagen, who resigned in May, and Chief Justice Matthew Durrant, who’s stepping down next week.

Lawmakers also voted to expand the court by two seats, which means over half of the court’s seven seats are being filled this year.

Cox has not yet selected a new chief justice, a power he gained through a state bill passed earlier this year. He said he expects to announce that replacement within the next six to eight weeks.

Crews started repairing the extensive flood damage in Beaver Canyon

Crews have started repair work on State Route 153 through Beaver Canyon, which was heavily damaged by flash floods last month.

The Utah Department of Transportation is focusing first on making access for property owners in the area. They will also remove debris and stabilize the damaged stream channels.

However, the extent of the damage means the west side of the road won’t reopen for general use this year.

July’s destructive flash floods rushed down burn scars from the Cottonwood Fire, which burned nearly 100,000 acres.