Daily news: Floods hit Utah hard over the weekend, and more are coming

This is your daily news rundown for Monday, Aug. 31. In this edition:



Utah County’s first human case of West Nile virus this year is a rarity

The Utah County Health Department confirmed its first human case of West Nile virus this year.

Unlike most cases, this one involved a serious, neuroinvasive form of the illness.

The health department and Utah County Mosquito Abatement are investigating and doing more assessments in the area.

It’s the third confirmed human case of the virus in Utah this year, though there are likely more unreported. That’s because the majority of people infected with West Nile virus won’t get symptoms at all.

After a deadly weekend of storms, Utah is still under a flood watch

Most of Utah is under a flood watch through Monday evening after a deadly weekend of storms.

Southern and central Utah have the highest risk of flash floods, especially in recent burn scars, slot canyons, and dry washes.

Flooding had already hit by Monday morning in central Garfield County, southwestern Emery County, and northern and central Wayne County.

This comes after heavy storms caused damage across the state over the weekend.

Dozens of homes were destroyed in the small town of Lynndyl in Millard County, and several gravesites in Duchesne City sunk into the ground.

In Grand Canyon National Park, the flooding was deadly. Two people are dead and 14 are missing after flash floods on Saturday in Bright Angel Canyon and the Phantom Ranch area.

The National Weather Service recommends hikers reconsider or cancel plans in threatened areas. It also warned to never drive into flooded areas, because most flood deaths happen in vehicles.

You can find more safety tips for before, during, and after a flood on the National Weather Service’s website.