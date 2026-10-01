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Daily news: After over 100 years, the historic San Juan Record is going digital-only

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published October 1, 2026 at 4:45 PM MDT
The UPR daily news logo. It has the upr logo, phrase "Daily News," and a green microphone all within a speech bubble against a blue background.

This is your daily news rundown for Thursday, Oct. 1. In this edition:

A rockfall closes part of a major Zion National Park roadway

A rockfall closed part of a major roadway through Zion National Park Wednesday afternoon.

Park officials said Zion-Mount Carmel Highway is closed in both directions from Canyon Junction to the East Entrance until further notice.

Zion Canyon Scenic Drive is still open to shuttles and lodge guests.

Officials haven’t released information on any possible injuries or damage. There is no estimate yet on when the highway will reopen.

After over 100 years, the historic San Juan Record is going digital-only

A historic newspaper in San Juan County printed its last paper edition on Wednesday — but that doesn’t mean the news is going away.

The San Juan Record has sent out weekly papers to southern Utahns for 111 years.

Editor and publisher Bill Boyle told KSL News the decision to end that tradition wasn’t made lightly.

Factors included the cost of printing and transportation, limitations of a weekly newspaper, and timeliness.

Its web edition, sjrnews.com, will continue to operate as usual, and subscribers can still get a weekly news summary electronically. The paper also plans to expand the use of its radio station RedRock92.
Tags
Utah News Zion National ParkRoad ClosuresJournalismSan Juan CountySouthern Utah
Duck Thurgood
All my life, I have loved writing and sharing stories. Since I joined UPR in 2022, those stories have had a lot more fact-checking and a lot fewer magical animals, but they've brought me just as much joy. I've also found a secret love for announcing on-air, which my family would probably tell you is no surprise considering how many hours they've listened to me ramble.
See stories by Duck Thurgood