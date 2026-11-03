Daily news: Logan’s warming center will be open longer with more space this winter

This is your daily news rundown for Tuesday, Nov. 3. In this edition:



Logan’s warming center will be open longer with more space this year

The William A. Burnard Warming Center in Logan opened Monday night for its fifth winter season.

It gives those experiencing homelessness overnight refuge from freezing temperatures. While there, they also have access to food, water, warm weather clothing, and information about community programs and resources.

This year, the center will operate six weeks longer, made possible because of donations and a grant. It will also have a separate space for families.

The need for a warming center continues to grow in Cache Valley. Last year, even with a record-warm winter, the center had a 34% increase in demand.

FanX is bringing back a spring convention with limited tickets

FanX is holding its first spring convention next year for the first time since 2019 — but tickets will be limited for the comic con event.

That’s because the Salt Palace Convention Center will be under construction and operating at half capacity.

After next year’s smaller spring and fall events, the convention center will close completely.

During that years-long closure, FanX is considering going to a new venue, but that would likely have limited space as well.

FanX Spring 2027 will be held from March 11 to 13. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at noon.

The Humane Society of Utah warns against AI-generated vaccination records

The Humane Society of Utah said it’s seen increasing documents of fake, AI-generated vaccination certifications.

They warned pet groomers, vet offices, and boarding facilities to stay aware of the issue and contact the Humane Society if they’re unsure if a record is valid.

Officials with the Humane Society said faking a vaccination record puts both your pets and other animals at risk.

It’s also a third-degree felony to use fraudulent vaccination certifications and to forge a legal document.

Under Utah law, dogs are required to have a rabies shot every two years. Many grooming and boarding facilities also require other up-to-date vaccinations for pets, such as bordatella.