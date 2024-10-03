'A Tribute of Fire' with romantasy author Sariah Wilson on Access Utah

Today we spoke with Utah author Sariah Wilson. Her latest book is a romantasy, "A Tribute of Fire."

Bestselling author Sariah Wilson has never jumped out of an airplane, never climbed Mt. Everest, and is not a former CIA operative. She has, however, been madly, passionately in love with her soulmate and is a fervent believer in happily ever afters — which is why she writes romance. She grew up in southern California, graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in history, and is the oldest of nine children. She currently lives with the aforementioned soulmate and their children in Utah, along with cats named Pixel, Callie, and Belle who do not get along. (The cats, not the children. Although the children sometimes have their issues, too.)

Her book "Royal Date" was selected as one of the first winners in Amazon's Kindle Scout program. Her novella "Royal Design" helped launch Amazon Publishing's Kindle in Motion technology, and she had her own Kindle World for "The Royals of Monterra." Her books "The Friend Zone" and "Roommaid" were selected by Amazon as one of the Best Romances of 2019 and 2020, respectively. She has repeatedly hit Amazon's overall Top 100 (both in and outside the USA) and been a #1 bestseller on Amazon category lists multiple times. Her book "Roommaid" was the most read book from Amazon's website in September 2020.