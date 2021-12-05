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In her winning essay, 10-year-old Grace Benson talked about growing up surrounded by national forests near her small hometown of Salmon — and the importance of protecting that natural beauty.
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We talk with Travis Franks about his article "The Elusive John Rollin Ridge: The Afterlives of ‘An Indian's Grave’ and His Ambiguous Literary Legacy" and much more.
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We talk with Dan Murphy, whose collection of poems "Estate Sale" was published by University of Utah Press. He won the 2024 Agha Shahid Ali Prize in Poetry.
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We revisit our conversation with Utah author Sariah Wilson, who previewed her latest book and offered some writing advice.
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We talk with writers from USU about how the relationship between joy and sorrow and how writing daily allows them to explore it.
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Today our guest is northern Utah resident and bestselling author RaeAnne Thayne. She published her 75th book, "The December Market," earlier this year.
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Taya Denison shares an excerpt of creative writing.
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Belle Priebe shares an excerpt of creative writing.
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Alissa H. shares an excerpt of creative writing.
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Macy H. shares an excerpt of creative writing.