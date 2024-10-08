A church historian's quest for Latter-day Saint history on Access Utah

Andrew Jenson undertook a lifelong quest to render the LDS historical record complete and comprehensive. As Assistant Church Historian of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jenson tirelessly carried out his office's archival mission and advocated for fixed recordkeeping to become a duty for Latter-day Saints.

Reid L. Neilson and Scott D. Marianno offer a new in-depth study of Jenson's long life and career. Their account follows Jenson from his arrival as a Danish immigrant to 1860s Utah through trips around the world to secure documents from far-flung missions, and on to his public life as a newspaper columnist and interpreter of LDS history. Throughout, Jenson emerges as a figure dedicated to the belief that recorded history united past and present Latter-day Saints in heaven and on earth--and for all eternity.

Reid L. Neilson has served as the Assistant Church Historian and Recorder of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is an award-winning author and editor of dozens of books on the Latter-day Saints, and co editor of Pacific Apostle: The 1920-21 Diary of David O. McKay in the Latter-day Saint Island Missions.

Scott D. Marianno is an historian in the Church History Department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and co editor of A Voice in the Wilderness: The 1888–1930 General Conference Sermons of Mormon Historian Andrew Jenson.

