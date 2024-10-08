© 2024 Utah Public Radio
A church historian's quest for Latter-day Saint history on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published October 8, 2024 at 1:27 PM MDT
The cover of "Restless Pilgrim: Andrew Jenson's Quest for Latter-day Saint History" features an old-timey photo of a man with a mustache and spectacles.
University of Illinois Press

Andrew Jenson undertook a lifelong quest to render the LDS historical record complete and comprehensive. As Assistant Church Historian of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Jenson tirelessly carried out his office's archival mission and advocated for fixed recordkeeping to become a duty for Latter-day Saints.

Reid L. Neilson and Scott D. Marianno offer a new in-depth study of Jenson's long life and career. Their account follows Jenson from his arrival as a Danish immigrant to 1860s Utah through trips around the world to secure documents from far-flung missions, and on to his public life as a newspaper columnist and interpreter of LDS history. Throughout, Jenson emerges as a figure dedicated to the belief that recorded history united past and present Latter-day Saints in heaven and on earth--and for all eternity.

Reid L. Neilson has served as the Assistant Church Historian and Recorder of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He is an award-winning author and editor of dozens of books on the Latter-day Saints, and co editor of Pacific Apostle: The 1920-21 Diary of David O. McKay in the Latter-day Saint Island Missions.

Scott D. Marianno is an historian in the Church History Department of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and co editor of A Voice in the Wilderness: The 1888–1930 General Conference Sermons of Mormon Historian Andrew Jenson.

Access Utah Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day SaintsBooks on Access UtahMormon HistoryUPR
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
