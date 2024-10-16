The role of third parties in American elections on Access Utah

Supporters of so-called third parties say that the two-party system has failed and alternatives are needed. Proponents of the two major parties say that third party candidates and independents are just spoilers. We talked with representatives from the United Utah Party and the Utah Libertarian Party.

According to Gallup: “Fifty-eight percent of U.S. adults agree that a third major party is needed in the U.S. because the Republican and Democratic parties ‘do such a poor job’ of representing the American people, marking the 12th consecutive majority-level reading in Gallup’s trend that stretches back more than two decades.”

This episode aired Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.