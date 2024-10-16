© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

The role of third parties in American elections on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published October 16, 2024 at 4:12 PM MDT
Four letter tiles set up to say "VOTE"
Glen Carrie
/
Unsplash

Supporters of so-called third parties say that the two-party system has failed and alternatives are needed. Proponents of the two major parties say that third party candidates and independents are just spoilers. We talked with representatives from the United Utah Party and the Utah Libertarian Party.

According to Gallup: “Fifty-eight percent of U.S. adults agree that a third major party is needed in the U.S. because the Republican and Democratic parties ‘do such a poor job’ of representing the American people, marking the 12th consecutive majority-level reading in Gallup’s trend that stretches back more than two decades.”

This episode aired Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2024.

Access Utah 2024 Election Guide
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
