Daily news: Black bear incidents doubled in Utah this year

This is your daily news rundown for Thursday, Aug. 27. In this edition:



Black bear incidents in Utah doubled from last year

Black bear incidents have doubled in Utah so far this year.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources said it’s responded to 168 incidents in 2026. That’s compared to 83 at this time last year.

The agency said food sources black bears rely on have been hit hard this year by hard freezes, extreme heat, and drought.

In response, the animals are coming to lower-elevation areas to find alternatives, including populated areas. A young bear was euthanized earlier this month after wandering into Logan.

Utah isn’t alone in this trend either — Colorado also had a record number of bear conflicts, and a black bear recently killed a person in New Mexico, the second-ever fatal attack in the state in a century.

You can find tips on how to stay safe in wildlife encounters on the Wild Aware Utah website.

Private land near Zion National Park is being preserved under a new agreement

Almost 150 acres of land near Zion National Park is now protected from development while staying in private ownership.

The Zion Forever Project, a nonprofit that supports the park, secured a conservation easement along State Route 9. That means the current landowner keeps the title, but hands over rights to develop it.

While there won’t be any hotels or restaurants, the protected area will get a planned, expanded trail network.

Zion Forever said the agreement will protect watersheds, wildlife corridors, and scenic views.

New Box Elder County wildfire burns 4,500 acres in one day

A new wildfire in Box Elder County burned 4,500 acres since its discovery Wednesday night.

The Brushy Canyon Fire is burning on Promontory Point, where firefighters are now working to secure the perimeter.

It’s not currently threatening structures, but Utah Fire Info said the fire is active and wind-driven.

The fire is just 10 miles south of the Owen Canyon Fire, which burned nine acres before it was fully contained on Sunday.