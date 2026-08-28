After months of debate, Logan curtails environmental protections

After months of back and forth over how close development can be to wetlands, Logan passed new rules this month.

Under the city’s previous rules — which were adopted in 2023 — no development was allowed in Logan within 50 feet of wetlands, which sit a few miles west of the city’s busy center.

The new ordinance, which the council approved during its Aug. 18 meeting, still requires a 50-foot setback for major roads and commercial or multifamily buildings, but creates new rules for other types of development:



Boardwalks have no minimum distance requirements.

Single-family homes must be 43 to 45 feet away, depending on which side of the home faces wetlands.

Residential roads must sit at least 35 feet away from wetlands.

Trails and sidewalks have to be at least 15 feet away from wetlands.

Before the vote was taken, council members expressed some concern that landscaping is allowed up to 10 feet from wetlands.

“I do not think the general public had any idea that the 50-foot buffer could be landscaped,” said council member Mike Johnson.

Still, the motion passed 4-0. Council member Katie Lee-Koven was absent.

Logan Community Development Director Russ Holley explained that the updated setback requirements are meant to strike a balance between responsible development and wetlands protections.

Holley said Logan is the only city in Cache Valley to have codified setbacks. He said if the restrictions are too harsh, the city would risk developers taking their plans elsewhere or working through federal processes to bypass Logan’s rules altogether.

“The other flip side, which is a valid argument, too, is setbacks will likely improve the health of that wetland,” Holley said. “If you build a building or a parking lot at zero setback, there’s going to be impacts to that wetland.”

Darren Olsen, a vice president and hydrologist for environmental consulting firm Bio-West, previously told The Salt Lake Tribune and Utah Public Radio that there is no set rule of thumb for how far development should stay from wetlands.

However, he said reducing setbacks from Logan’s previous requirements could harm animals and reduce wetlands by disrupting the flow of groundwater.

“Anything under 100 feet, we’re in the that’s-the-least-you-can-do category,” he said.