A new map shows abortion access across the country

Some doctors and pro-choice advocates are urging people to pre-order abortion pills, citing a looming Texas court decision which might ultimately prohibit access to them nationwide. One organization is doing what it can to help those seeking abortion care.

The nonprofit group Power To Decide said it has compiled the largest verified directory of the abortion access landscape across the country. The "Abortion Finder" map shows not only how many in-person providers are in each state, but also the latest stages of pregnancy at which an abortion would be legal in those states.

Tara Mancini, director of public policy for Power To Decide, said Utah is among states to pass a "trigger law," immediately enacted when Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court last year.

"Utah would then implement its trigger law banning abortion," Mancini noted. "That law is temporarily blocked right now, and so, you see that an 18-week ban is in effect," Mancini said.

Mancini pointed out even in a state like Utah, where abortion is still legal, other barriers can inhibit access to reproductive health care. Her group works with a number of nonprofits helping with transportation to a clinic or funding for a procedure.

She explained she is pleased to see the discourse surrounding the topic of abortion, shedding some of the stigma tied to it over the years. She added the debate is far from over, and recommended staying up-to-date on legal developments.

"It's important that people stay engaged in what's going on in their state," Mancini emphasized. "No matter what state you're in, please pay attention, as much as you can, to what's going on in the legislature," Mancini said.

Mancini stressed her group expects to see more legislation introduced in states to make it more difficult to access abortion care or to lessen restrictions.

