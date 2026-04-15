Children were exposed to measles at three Washington County schools

Utah has now confirmed over 600 measles cases, including exposure locations at several preschools and elementary schools.

The state’s current outbreak, which started last June, is the epicenter of U.S. measles outbreaks. As of Tuesday, 602 Utah residents have been diagnosed with measles — with over two thirds of those since the start of this year.

In Washington County, there were exposures at three schools serving young children in the last few weeks — SUU Head Start Preschool, Creekside Montessori, and Majestic Fields Elementary School.

These exposures are notable because, according to the World Health Organization, unvaccinated young children are one of the most at-risk groups for getting severe measles complications, such as blindness, encephalitis, severe breathing problems, and death.

Other exposure sites include the 2026 Empowering Students in STEM Conference in Salt Lake City on March 28 and Cedar City InstaCare on the morning of April 3.

Those who may have been exposed should watch for measles symptoms, such as high fever, red or bloodshot eyes, and a rash, which can start between one and three weeks after infection.

The best prevention of measles is vaccination, through two doses of either the MMR or MMRV vaccines, according to the Cleveland Clinic. Most of Utah’s confirmed measles cases have been in unvaccinated individuals.

More info on the measles outbreak, including specific times for exposure locations, can be found on the Utah measles outbreak response page.