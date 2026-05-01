Health experts have new advice on how to manage your cholesterol levels

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in Utah and the country, and the American Heart Association and the American College of Cardiology are providing new advice on managing your cholesterol levels.

Health professionals said what makes high cholesterol so dangerous is many people across the U.S. don't realize they have it.

Dr. Mark Huffman, Washington University Medicine cardiologist at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in Saint Louis, said there is some good news.

"We can prevent high cholesterol from developing and manage it through a combination of things like healthy behaviors, screening," Huffman said. "We have got to know our numbers, including how to know our risk and then, when needed for the right patients, medication."

He stressed because high cholesterol shows no noticeable warning signs, it is critical to know your numbers through regular screenings. The new guidelines also emphasize early intervention to reduce the long-term risk of heart attack and stroke.

Doctors pointed out another major barrier: Many people do not fully understand “bad” cholesterol or how it affects heart health. They said one of the biggest takeaways from the updated guidance is people now have more tools to assess their risk.

Huffman added another key preventive measure against bad cholesterol is healthy eating, though he acknowledged it can be challenging with so many unhealthy options available.

"You have to be unusual and unusually healthy oftentimes and avoiding many things that are widely available to be able to have a healthy cholesterol level," Huffman said.

The recommendations include additional testing options and newer treatments, giving patients and doctors more ways to personalize care. Researchers said taking action as early as childhood can significantly lower the risk of heart disease later in life.