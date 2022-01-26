© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

COVID-19: health, emotion and society with Marion Bishop on Wednesday's Access Utah

Published January 12, 2022 at 12:52 PM MST
Almost two years into the pandemic, there are record numbers of new COVIDcases and hospitalizations. Today we’ll talk with ER doctor and writer Marion Bishop about how we’re all doing emotionally; about hope; about endemicity; about how health care workers are doing and worries about burnout; about the Omicron surge; about how we can stay safe without locking down; about vaccines and booster shots; and about how many of us are just “over it” and where that leaves all of us.

Marion Bishop is an ER doctor and writer who practices in the Intermountain West. Before going to medical school, she earned a PhD in English and taught college English for eleven years. She writes and speaks regularly about the intersection of medicine and the Humanities and has been interviewed frequently about the pandemic. She has published op-eds, written academic articles, and had essays included in medical journals and book collections. She is a frequent guest on television and radio programs, as well as a speaker to student and other groups.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
