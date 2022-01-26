COVID-19: health, emotion and society with Marion Bishop on Wednesday's Access Utah

Almost two years into the pandemic, there are record numbers of new COVIDcases and hospitalizations. Today we’ll talk with ER doctor and writer Marion Bishop about how we’re all doing emotionally; about hope; about endemicity; about how health care workers are doing and worries about burnout; about the Omicron surge; about how we can stay safe without locking down; about vaccines and booster shots; and about how many of us are just “over it” and where that leaves all of us.

Marion Bishop is an ER doctor and writer who practices in the Intermountain West. Before going to medical school, she earned a PhD in English and taught college English for eleven years. She writes and speaks regularly about the intersection of medicine and the Humanities and has been interviewed frequently about the pandemic. She has published op-eds, written academic articles, and had essays included in medical journals and book collections. She is a frequent guest on television and radio programs, as well as a speaker to student and other groups.