Social media and school violence on Wednesday's Access Utah

With the advent of social media, we’ve come to see an enormous increase in the ability of individuals to interact with one another. However, on the other hand, are there any adverse consequences that we did not foresee?

Recent events at several Utah High Schools have shown the danger that the misuse of social media can represent for our youth today. Namely, propagating threats of violence. The Box Elder School District ordered a lockdown of all school activities for a short period of time last month, after a threat of shooting was made on Snapchat; and another similar incident occurred in the Salt Lake area.

In this episode, Jeremy Barnes, Department of Public Safety Liaison on the Utah State Board of Education School Safety Center, joins us in discussion about this issue. Later, Avery Holton, associate chairman of the department of communication at the University of Utah, helps us further unravel this phenomenon.