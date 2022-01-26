© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Access Utah

Social media and school violence on Wednesday's Access Utah

Published January 19, 2022 at 2:44 PM MST
A yellow school bus in a parking lot.
Charles McCollum
/
The Herald Journal
A school bus makes a service stop at the Cache County School District Service Center.

With the advent of social media, we’ve come to see an enormous increase in the ability of individuals to interact with one another. However, on the other hand, are there any adverse consequences that we did not foresee?

Recent events at several Utah High Schools have shown the danger that the misuse of social media can represent for our youth today. Namely, propagating threats of violence. The Box Elder School District ordered a lockdown of all school activities for a short period of time last month, after a threat of shooting was made on Snapchat; and another similar incident occurred in the Salt Lake area.

In this episode, Jeremy Barnes, Department of Public Safety Liaison on the Utah State Board of Education School Safety Center, joins us in discussion about this issue. Later, Avery Holton, associate chairman of the department of communication at the University of Utah, helps us further unravel this phenomenon.

Access Utah Social Media Threatsocial mediaSchool ViolenceUtah schools
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
