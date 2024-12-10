Daily news: Select Health will no longer cover CVS pharmacy visits next year

This is your daily news rundown for Tuesday, Dec. 10. In this edition:



Hearings begin for proposed Rocky Mountain Power rate hike

Customers pushed back at hearings on Monday for a proposed rate increase from Rocky Mountain Power.

The proposal was originally for a 30% increase in two steps, but was amended to about 18% after backlash from customers and Utah leaders. Rocky Mountain Power said the increase was meant to meet increased costs and new investments.

Phase one of public hearings for the proposal began this week and goes through Dec. 19, with a second phase planned for mid-January.

At Monday’s hearing, customers expressed frustration at the rate hike and worries about affordability.

After the approval process finishes, the Utah Public Service Commission will decide the final rate moving forward.

Select Health will no longer cover CVS Pharmacy visits

Utah-based health insurance provider Select Health will no longer cover CVS Pharmacy visits after this year.

Effective Jan. 1, 2025, CVS will no longer be in-network for Select Health and Scripius.

In a statement, the health insurance provider said about 3% of their users fill prescriptions at CVS and that those who don’t use CVS pharmacies shouldn’t be impacted.

Bills on license plates, child phone safety to take effect in January

Though most bills passed last legislative session have already gone into effect, some don’t take effect until the new year, including two that Utahns may want to be aware of.

S.B. 45 changes requirements so Utah cars only need to display a back license plate, not a front one.

The law will also combine vehicle registration stickers into one, appropriate a dollar for each license plate saved to the Utah Highway Patrol, and require all new plate designs to be approved by a license plate design review board.

Another bill taking effect Jan. 1 is S.B. 104, which requires any tablet or smartphone manufactured after the new year to have a filter for devices used by minors to prevent them from accessing “obscene material” through internet browsers and search engines on the device.

The filter will automatically be enabled if a user input an age under 18 while setting up the device. Only adult parents or guardians will legally be allowed to de-activate the filter.

Manufacturers like Apple and Samsung will be held liable if their new devices don’t comply with the new law, with pathways for penalties or lawsuits against them.