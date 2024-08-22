The DNC, RFK Jr., ballot initiatives, and an emergency special session

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss a polio pause in Gaza, the Democratic National Convention, and the changing dynamics of the presidential race. They also discuss Robert Kennedy Jr. potentially ending his presidential campaign, a Utah legislative emergency special session to address ballot initiatives, the commercial featuring gubernatorial candidate Brian King and Utah Rep. Phil Lyman together, and the passing of former Utah Sen. Karen Mayne.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.