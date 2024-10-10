© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Both Sides of the Aisle

Hurricane Milton, debates, Project 2025, and Amendment A

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published October 10, 2024 at 10:29 AM MDT
Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss Hurricane Milton, conspiracies surrounding federal disaster funds, the vice presidential debate, Melania Trump's comments on abortion, former Rep. Liz Cheney's endorsement of Kamala Harris, and Sen. Mitt Romney's position on the presidential race. They also discuss Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson speaking out on election integrity, female leadership in Utah, the Utah attorney general debate, Project 2025, Constitutional Amendment A, the passing of former Utah lawmaker Mike Dmitrich, and Utah Sen. Luz Escamilla's receiving the Eleanor Roosevelt award.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

Both Sides of the Aisle hurricanesVP DebateLt. Gov. Deidre HendersonUtah Women and Leadership ProjectConstitutional AmendmentUPR
Natalie Gochnour
John Dougall
Shireen Ghorbani
