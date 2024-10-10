Hurricane Milton, debates, Project 2025, and Amendment A

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall, Utah State Auditor, and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani, former Salt Lake County Council member. The hosts discuss Hurricane Milton, conspiracies surrounding federal disaster funds, the vice presidential debate, Melania Trump's comments on abortion, former Rep. Liz Cheney's endorsement of Kamala Harris, and Sen. Mitt Romney's position on the presidential race. They also discuss Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson speaking out on election integrity, female leadership in Utah, the Utah attorney general debate, Project 2025, Constitutional Amendment A, the passing of former Utah lawmaker Mike Dmitrich, and Utah Sen. Luz Escamilla's receiving the Eleanor Roosevelt award.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.