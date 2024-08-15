Daily news: Utah woman dead and five others affected after carbon monoxide poisoning

Utah woman dead and five others suffer from carbon monoxide poisoning

A Utah woman died after she and five other people suffered carbon monoxide poisoning last week in Vineyard.

It is believed 24-year-old Avila Almanza and one other person inhaled the gas while running a vehicle in a closed garage to use the air conditioning. Four residents living in the apartment notified the Utah County Sheriff’s Office after carbon monoxide sensors activated.

The woman was taken by ambulance to Timpanogos Regional Hospital and then flown to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray in critical condition. She was placed on life support and then died on Sunday afternoon.

The man found in the garage with her was taken by ambulance to Utah Valley Hospital in Provo. An update on his condition was not released Wednesday.

A 27-year-old woman and three children — ages 4, 2 and 9 months — were inside the home at the time of the incident. They were taken to local hospitals for treatment and then released.

Previously declined delay of murder trial against Kent Cody Barlow set back

After previously deciding not to delay the murder trial for Kent Cody Barlow, Utah's 4th District Judge Robert Lund filed an order Friday allowing the trial to be set back — but only by eight days.

The 28-year-old is accused of causing the deaths of two 3-year-olds — Odin Jeffrey Ratliff and Hunter Charlie Jackson — in a crash in Eagle Mountain on May 2, 2022. Charges say The toddlers had been playing in a horse corral when Barlow's car left the road and veered into Cedar Valley Stables.

Barlow is charged with two counts of murder, a first-degree felony, and possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.

His trial was set to begin Sept. 16, but at a July 30 hearing, co-workers of Barlow's attorney, Benjamin Aldana, explained Aldana is on leave due to his father's terminal illness. They argued he would not be able to prepare for the trial or be the lead attorney for the trial by that time.

Judge Lund has rearranged the schedule to have the trial begin Sept. 24.

Attorneys are prepared to argue about two defense motions to reverse the charges back to manslaughter, citing "vindictive prosecution" and Utah's constitutional statute for equal application of the law, a motion for a 12-person jury instead of eight and a motion to suppress cellphone evidence.