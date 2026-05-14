2026 Wilkes Climate Summit live show

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani for a special live recording of Both Sides of the Aisle at the Wilkes Climate Summit. They discuss their preferred solutions to addressing a rapidly changing climate, the political fallout from data centers coming to Utah, energy and water usage, and how to communicate about the environment across political divides. They also discuss the media's climate coverage, public lands management, President Trump's visit to China, and environmental politics in Utah.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.