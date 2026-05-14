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The Both Sides of the Aisle cover art features one side with a blue background and one side with a red background. The UPR logo is in the bottom right corner.
Both Sides of the Aisle

2026 Wilkes Climate Summit live show

By Natalie Gochnour,
John DougallShireen Ghorbani
Published May 14, 2026 at 10:30 AM MDT
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The Both Sides of the Aisle logo is blue on one side and red on the other.

Both Sides of the Aisle—Natalie Gochnour is joined on The Right by John Dougall and on The Left by Shireen Ghorbani for a special live recording of Both Sides of the Aisle at the Wilkes Climate Summit. They discuss their preferred solutions to addressing a rapidly changing climate, the political fallout from data centers coming to Utah, energy and water usage, and how to communicate about the environment across political divides. They also discuss the media's climate coverage, public lands management, President Trump's visit to China, and environmental politics in Utah.

Both Sides of the Aisle is produced by Anthony Scoma.

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Both Sides of the Aisle Climate Changeclimate solutionsData CentersGreenhouse GasGreat Salt LakeUPR
Natalie Gochnour
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John Dougall
See stories by John Dougall
Shireen Ghorbani
See stories by Shireen Ghorbani