© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Thank you for supporting UPR’s fall member drive! We are still working on the final stretch to reach our goal. Help us get there! GIVE NOW
Flix At :48

Flix at :48: I Love My Dad

By Casey Allen
Published September 22, 2023 at 11:29 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Movie poster for the comedy I Love My Dad
Theatrical release poster

A divorced father is desperate to mend the uneasy relationship with his troubled 20-something son. But when his son blocks him on his social media and stops answering his calls, the father creates a fake social media profile of a young woman to reconnect with his son and start chatting regularly.

I Love My Dad is a comedy that delights in the uncomfortable, but it also honestly portrays the emotional power of social media by showing how weeks of texting and online conversations can grow into a relationship....or at least what feels like a relationship. Because of the uncomplicated and easily-written dialogue, the comedic energy of the film grows alongside the emotional tension, and both threads remain surprisingly well-balanced with each other. Watching a hopeful young man communicate openly about everything (from family relationships to sex) with someone he doesn't know is his hopeless father creates delightfully perverse scenes that distort all the accepted notions of happy fatherhood.

Patton Oswalt (TV series A.P. Bio, 2018-2021) as the irresponsible father gives the best performance of his career because he isn't a villain bent on emotional manipulation. He's just a man in over his head refusing to accept the consequences of his past neglect. A tragically comic and lonely figure who becomes a prisoner of his own spontaneity.

I Love My Dad is the perfect example of why contemporary film is so important and exciting. As the world changes, technology develops, and relationships evolve, we need to see stories that show these changes and that encapsulate the complex feelings resulting from them. Never has a coming-of-age film been so twisted, so heartbreaking and so relevant for viewers of all ages. Not only will viewers laugh, shake their head, and squirm in their seat, they may do all of those at the same time.

A big thank you goes to the co-star, director, and writer of this film James Morosini (The Sex Lives of College Girls, 2021) who based this film on his own experience being catfished by his father.

Tags
Flix At :48 comedyFilmHollywoodReviewUPR
Casey Allen
Casey T. Allen is a native of Utah who graduated from Utah State University with a Bachelor's degree in English in 2007. He has worked in many capacities throughout USU campus and enjoys his time at UPR to continually exercise his writing.
See stories by Casey Allen
Related Content