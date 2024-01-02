Flix at :48: 'Wonka'

Oscar-nominated actor Timothee Chalamet (Dune, 2021) still has a youthful charm which he puts to good use as the title character in the fantasy comedy Wonka, telling viewers the origin story of the famous chocolate maker who originated in the 1964 children's book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory by Roald Dahl. After years traveling the world on a ship, Willy Wonka settles alone in an unnamed European city where he plans to open a candy store and make his fortune. But his path to success is marked with issues from the police, a dirty boarding house manager and a secret monopoly of established chocolate makers.

Wonka has enchanting song and dance numbers and beautifully mythical set designs from a dingy laundry factory, to a giant sparkling cherry tree, to a cavernous underground tank of melted chocolate. I think most of us are familiar with the first feature film adaptation, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) with Gene Wilder. And the origin story of Wonka has high entertainment value dropping various hints or nods to the original film in ways that are both blatant (a sneaky oompa loompa) and subtle (a long contract with lots of fine print).

Wonka is like Mary Poppins (1964) meets Oliver Twist (most famously adapted in the 1968 musical Oliver!) and has at least eight original songs written by Irish writer/actor Neil Hannon (The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, 2005).

But now comes my surprise saying I wasn't filled with delight or amazement when I left the theater. I walked away thinking Wonka is just okay. It's a fun option for families and children to enjoy (it's rated PG), but I don't think the film as a whole is magical enough to be memorable. Remember the darker side of Willy Wonka and the dangerous consequences he devised for selfish children in his factory? Wonka has none of that, because it spends all its time being sweet and hopeful (which is why I feel underwhelmed).

Timothee Chalamet has a great singing voice that fits the film's mood of childlike wonder very well, and his performance of plucky innocence is consistently believable. But his moments of animated zaniness feel too brief or too forced, especially since Wonka is filled with a supporting cast of dazzling character actors including Rowan Atkinson (Man vs. Bee, 2022); Matt Lucas (Little Britian, 2003-2006); Olivia Colman (Empire of Light, 2022); and Keegan-Michael Key (The Super Mario Bros. Movie, 2023). Their chameleon faces are a joy to watch and are part of what makes Wonka fun. I just wish the wacky moments of a unique inventor finding his voice could last longer.

Maybe I'm too jaded to review this film fairly. Maybe I've become addicted to watching too many TikTok videos of people getting hit by cars or falling down icy stairs. Am I no longer open to the enthusiasm of adolescent stories?

The heart is there in Wonka, and it sends the predictable message of the underdog outsider achieving his dream over the controlling rich establishment. But there isn't enough bewitching pizzazz to spark my imagination.