Watch Utah's attorney general debate with Bautista, Brown, McCullough, and Quist

Utah Public Radio | By Emily Colby
Published October 1, 2024 at 4:39 PM MDT

This debate features candidates for Utah's Attorney General seat. It includes candidates Rudy Bautista (D), Derek Brown (R), Andrew McCullough (L), and Michelle Quist (UU). The debate is held from the Sterling Church Auditorium on the campus of Southern Utah University.

Moderator: Maura Carabello the founder and president of The Exoro Group, a public policy company based in Salt Lake City.

And coming up next at 7:

NPR News
Watch the CBS News vice presidential debate simulcast on NPR
Heidi Glenn
Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance will take the debate stage tonight starting at 9 p.m. Watch the CBS News Vice Presidential Debate Simulcast on NPR.

Politics 2024 Election Guide2024 Candidate DebatesUtah Attorney GeneralUPRUtah Debate Commission
Emily Colby
Emily started her journey at UPR in 2018 producing Access Utah. She fell in love with public radio, and went on to host weekend programming and produce the Utah Women & Leadership Podcast. She currently manages UPR's digital platforms and the office. Emily enjoys cooking and TV, and loves to read sci-fi, fantasy and poetry.
