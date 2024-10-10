© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Watch Utah's US Senate debate with Carlton Bowen, John Curtis, and Caroline Gleich

Utah Public Radio | By Emily Colby
Published October 10, 2024 at 5:41 PM MDT

This debate features candidates for one of Utah's U.S. Senate seats. It includes Independent American candidate Carlton Bowen, Republican candidate John Curtis and Democrat candidate Caroline Gleich.

The debate is held before a live audience at the Browning Center on the campus of Weber State University.

Glen Mills is moderating the debate. Mills is the Director of Communications and Government Relations at the Utah Department of Corrections. He came to UDC from ABC4 News, where he was chief political correspondent and host of Inside Utah Politics.

