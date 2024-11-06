Utahns vote to pass amendments B and C according to preliminary projections

Utahns voted to pass both amendments B and C at the polls this week, according to preliminary projections by the Associated Press.

Amendment B proposed an increase from 4% to 5% on the annual distribution cap from the State School Fund to public schools. This fund is supported by revenues from state trust lands and investments, not taxpayer dollars, so taxpayers were told the increase in funding would not cost them more. Supporters, including education groups and state legislators, believe the increase will help schools better address pressing needs while ensuring the fund's growth for future generations. However, some opponents worry about the long-term sustainability of higher payouts.

Utah's Amendment C proposed making the election of county sheriffs a constitutional requirement, rather than a tradition. While Utah counties have historically elected their sheriffs, this process isn't mandated in the state constitution, allowing for the potential that county commissions or councils could decide to appoint sheriffs instead. Amendment C solidifies this tradition by constitutionally requiring that all Utah counties elect sheriffs for four-year terms, reinforcing the role as an elected office with direct accountability to the public.

These amendments will take effect in January of 2025.