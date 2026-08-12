Two Utah candidates, two different answers on federal spending priorities

Utah voters will pick a new 2nd District representative this midterm — the first election under the state's new congressional map.

Republican incumbent Blake Moore and Democratic challenger Peter Crosby agree on some issues, like water. But they split on others.

One is the Trump Accounts program, which gives children born between 2025 and 2028 a $1,000 government-funded savings account. Moore supports it. He said he's even set one up for his own kids.

"This will give them stability and a chance to have some investment into their future," he said.

Crosby said he's glad the government is encouraging investment, but doubts many working families can afford to add to the accounts.

"Trump Accounts are a wealthy person's solution to a problem that they themselves do not have," he said.

The two also split over public media funding. Congress voted last year to cut it, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting has since dissolved. Crosby said he would have voted no.

"Every time we see cuts, those cuts disproportionately hurt people who already don't have enough," he said.

Moore voted for the cuts, calling it a tough but necessary step toward reducing the federal deficit.

"There are areas that we don't need to have federal funding for some of these types of broadcasts," he said.

Both candidates' positions could shape federal spending priorities for years to come. Voters will decide between them this November.

Moore and Crosby are two of four active candidates running in the district. UPR plans to bring more from the race as the election approaches.